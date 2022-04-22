JEFFERSON CITY - Central Missouri Community Action (CMCA) will host the Harlem Wizards on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Jefferson City High School gymnasium.
The purpose of this event is to raise awareness around the need for affordable, safe housing for families with low-income in the Jefferson City area, according to a news release.
“We envision an integrated society where every person has access to a safe, affordable home near jobs, services, and opportunity,” Darin Preis, executive director of CMCA, said. "This will be a fun event that we will use to highlight the value that quality affordable housing adds to the community."
All proceeds will support new housing development in Jefferson City to address the housing shortage, Preis said.
The Harlem Wizards will provide an evening of fun and fundraising to benefit CMCA housing development in Jefferson City.
The Wizards will play CMCA’s own "Jefferson City Yes! In My Backyard" team. KOMU 8 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke will play on the JCYIMBY team.
The event will feature a variety of fun interactive extras to complement the Wizards' demonstration of hoops artistry.
Tickets for the event can be found online here and will be available at the door.