COLUMBIA - After seven years in business, Harold's Doughnuts will close its doors for good on Sunday.
The store didn't give reasons for the closure in its statement posted online:
"After over 7 years of having the good fortune of serving Columbia and being part of your mornings, Mizzou tailgates, celebrations, and other milestones, we’ve decided to close Harold’s," the statement said, adding the last day of service would be Aug. 29.
Harold's first opened on 9th Street in January 2015. In addition to its craft doughnuts, on Mizzou Tiger home game days Harold's offered a pastry called a "Faurotnut," designed to look like a tiger's paw.
After its initial location on 9th Street transitioned to Strollway Market, the south location on Nifong Boulevard was the only Harold's store in Columbia. The renovation on Nifong has made getting into and out of Harold's, along with numerous other businesses, tricky for drivers.
"We realized success together and created something fun, treasured and above all else, unique and special to Columbia," the online statement said. "We will never forget how so many of you embraced our journey and helped build a doughnut shop that meant so much to so many. We simply can’t thank you enough."