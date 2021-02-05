COLUMBIA - Boone County Fire arrived on a scene Friday morning to a fully involved and partially collapsed 30x40 barn with miscellaneous contents.
At 4:24 a.m., Boone County Fire District firefighters responded to a reported non-dwelling structure fire on West Sweringen Road.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the debris and keep it from spreading to nearby equipment. The building and its contents were a total loss, estimated at $25,000.
Two engines, four tankers, a rescue squad and 12 firefighters responded, as well as one ambulance from MU Health Care Emergency Medical Services.
There were no injuries reported.
The cause of fire was undetermined and not suspicious.