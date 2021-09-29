COLUMBIA - A Harrisburg man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after hitting and killing a pedestrian with his car in 2019.
Charles Waddill pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence.
According to police, Waddill hit and killed 51-year-old Timothy Wilson early in the morning of June 29, 2019.
The crash happened on Rangeline Street. Police said Waddill then left the scene.
Officers later found a vehicle matching a description from the incident at Waddill's house, with damage consistent with hitting a person.
His sentencing is set for Nov. 29.