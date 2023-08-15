HARRISBURG – The Harrisburg R-8 School District is delaying the start of classes by one week due to unexpected delays in construction at the elementary and middle schools, according to a Facebook post from the district.
The district said the construction could cause safety concerns for students.
The first day of school will now be Tuesday, Aug. 29, while preschool will now start Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Vo-Tech students will still start Tuesday, Aug. 22. Those students and families will receive communication from the high school office with more details on this process, the district said.
The district's open house will now be from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 in all buildings. There will not be an athletic parent meeting with all sports, though each sport will have an individual team meeting at a date determined by the coach, according to the Facebook post.