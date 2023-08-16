HARRISBURG – The Harrisburg R-8 School District is delaying the start of classes by one week due to unexpected delays in construction at the elementary and middle schools, according to a Facebook post from the district.
"With a remodel like we had, we're digging into some of our older buildings on our campus and once we started that, we uncovered a couple problems that we had to fix," Superintendent Steve Combs said. "Little Dixie Construction has been great to work with and have done a nice job of getting everything on track and hitting their timeline."
While construction is still expected to be completed this week, the superintendent said he wanted to make sure the school was 100% prepared for the students.
Combs said the district made the call early, so parents would be able to find child care, and teachers would have time to get their classrooms together and be ready for the first day.
"With the intensive remodel that we had, we need some time just to tidy things up and make sure everything is good and safe for all of our kids," Combs said.
The first day of school will now be Tuesday, Aug. 29, while preschool will now start Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Vocational-technical students will still start Tuesday, Aug. 22. Those students and families will receive communication from the high school office with more details on this process, the district said.
The district's open house will now be from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 in all buildings. There will not be an athletic parent meeting with all sports, though each sport will have an individual team meeting at a date determined by the coach, according to the Facebook post.