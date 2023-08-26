COLUMBIA - Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital held a job fair Saturday to help people interested in federal service.
The hiring event ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the medical center’s Patient Education Center.
Candidates could throw their names in the hat for several departments at Truman VA, including Patient Care Technicians, Environmental Services Technicians, Supply Chain Technicians, Police Officers, Pharmacy Technicians, Medical Support Assistants, and more, according to a news release by Truman VA.
People who attended the hiring event brought copies of their resumes, names and contact information for any references and other documents needed for onboarding. Truman VA advised veterans to have their DD Form 214, referred to as “discharge papers,” the release said.
Some applicants were even offered interviews on the spot.
“Everybody was really nice and helpful,” Carol Sohn, an applicant for Truman VA’s advanced medical assistant position, said. “They told me they’d put me in the pharmacy, which I’ve worked there, so I am pretty excited about that.”
Sohn said the hiring managers she spoke with at the event would give her a call within the next couple of weeks for an interview. She said she’s no stranger in a pharmacy. Working at one about 3.5 hours south of Columbia for six years, Sohn helped customers at the window, dispensed pills, and performed deliveries.
Truman VA offered these specific jobs strategically because hiring managers find them challenging to recruit, retain and manage.
“When people are looking for a job, they want to hear those words: ‘You have that job,’ or, ‘We’re going to offer you this. Will you accept it?’” Shannon Kennedy, a supervisor of Human Resources Specialists at Truman VA, said. “Once that process starts, we just get the ball rolling, and we get them on board as fast as we can.”
Kennedy and the rest of her team were ready to roll for nearly 90 eager applicants, as she said Saturday’s turn was a surprise for everyone.
“Our goal with this event is to make your transition into federal service as seamless as possible,” Andrea Wiggins, Assistant Director of Truman VA, said in the release.
Kennedy said people who went to the event could benefit from a shorter hiring process because the job fair shortens onboarding by nearly three months. But processes may vary depending on the department someone applies for.
The fair offered positions in different departments, but Kennedy said there was an increased need for nurses, physicians, medical support assistants and advocates for veterans.
“Anybody that walks through the door, we’ll look at their resume and try to get them a job,” Kennedy said.