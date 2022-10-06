HARTSBURG - Organizers for Hartsburg's Pumpkin Festival said they're expecting between 30 and 40 thousand people to come through town over the two-day festival this weekend.
Jeri Cooper, a festival committee member, said there will be 247 booths at the festival this year, and she said that's more than ever before.
"Our operational budget has increased tremendously this year," Cooper said.
In order to offset the new items in the budget, the festival will now require a $5 parking fee. Attending the festival will still be free. Cooper said she does not expect that fee to effect the number of people attending.
"It's literally shoulder-to-shoulder in the streets, that's why we had to change our parking," Cooper said. "We didn't want vehicles and pedestrians intermingling anymore."
Local farmers help by clearing out some of their farmland before the festival, so people don't need to park on the roadways. Cooper said organizing the festival begins all the way back in January. For the farmers contributing to the festival, they have to start planning early too.
Jo Hackman is the owner of Hackman Farms, and her farm has prepared thousands of pumpkins for the Pumpkin Festival.
She said she starts to order seeds for each year's festival immediately after the previous one ends. She plants pumpkins for the festival by June.
"There's a lot of labor that goes into the field before you ever see a pumpkin," Hackman said.
She said the festival always brings familiar faces back into town.
"I get to see family that come maybe just once a year, old friends, old customers we've had that drive from Kansas City," Hackman said.
For other farmers participating in the festival, they look forward to the impact it has on such a small town.
Donna Hilgedick is the owner of Riverside Farms. She and her husband have made a corn maze for the festival for several years.
With the amount of traffic coming into such a small town, Hilgedick said it's hard not to participate, "You can't beat it, so you join it."
The festival will run this Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.