BOONE COUNTY − A Hartsburg man was arrested following a homicide that happened Friday night near Ashland.
Collin Knight, 23, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Law enforcement responded to the 18000 block of Old Route A, just south of Ashland, around 7:45 p.m. for 911 call referencing an "unknown problem," according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. The caller said they found an adult male unconscious inside a home, with obvious signs of injury, the sheriff's office said.
Upon their arrival, a 52-year-old man was found deceased. Knight was taken into custody by 8:13 p.m. after an investigation and search.
Crime scene investigators here just told me this is in fact a homicide. No further information will be released at this time from the scene. The @BooneCoSO PIO is aware and is expected to put out a release in the near future with more. @KOMUnews https://t.co/geY51oroXF— Dominick Lee (@DomPhotog) September 3, 2022
Knight is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. The victim's identity has not been released.
The sheriff's office, Ashland Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene, which closed the area for over two hours Friday.
The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing.