BOONE COUNTY − A Hartsburg man has been charged with the first-degree murder of his father, after a deadly stabbing took place Friday night.
Collin Knight, 23, is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He is also charged with armed criminal action.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to the 18000 block of South Old Route A Friday around 7:45 p.m. and found a deceased man just inside the front door of a residence. The 52-year-old man was found with at least 15 stab wounds, according to court documents.
Deputies talked with family members who said the victim lived with his son, Knight. While deputies searched for the suspect, Knight called dispatch and said he was hiding in the neighbor's garage, court document said. He was then taken to the sheriff's office for an interview.
As the interview began, deputies said Knight admitted he messed up but did not want to make a statement. He then said "that's my dad," according to court documents.
A search warrant of the residence found bloody clothes, a bloody knife, a wallet and Knight's ID, the probable cause statement said.
Knight has a history of assaulting people with knives, the sheriff's office said, and is currently serving probation for assaulting two family members with knives. He pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree domestic assault in 2019, according to online court records.
Deputies said they believe Knight would not appear in court because he does not have a job and received a personal injury settlement of $6 million within the last three years.
Knight will make an initial appearance in court Tuesday at 1 p.m.