BOONE COUNTY − Two Hartsburg men were charged Tuesday after they reportedly stole a firearm and THC vape devices from a Columbia residence Saturday afternoon.
Justin Hudson, 27, and Tanner McKee, 26, are each charged with first-degree burglary and stealing a firearm.
Court documents redact the specific location of the burglary but say it happened around 2:44 p.m. Saturday when a babysitter was at the home.
The babysitter reported to police that Hudson came to the door and asked about mowing the yard. The babysitter said they were not interested and shut the door, according to court documents.
Hudson came back and reportedly forced his way in, and McKee followed behind him, court documents said. The babysitter told police she heard Hudson tell McKee "something along the lines of, 'It's downstairs.'"
The babysitter said she was pushed back from the door and at one point was pushed by Hudson, and that she was left with red marks on her leg.
A witness told police that she heard a yell for help, saw the suspects running around the residence and took photos of the suspect vehicle.
Security footage from the witness showed "contents fall out of a gray tote bag" as the suspects fled the scene, according to court documents. Police say $7,800 worth of THC vape devices fell out of the tote.
Hudson and McKee were stopped in the suspect vehicle near Tom Bass Road and East Meyer Industrial Drive. More than $12,000 worth of THC vape devices were found in the vehicle, police said.
Hudson reportedly told police they threw the firearm, a Taurus revolver, into a wooded area at Bear Creek Nature Area. Police recovered the firearm at the location, court documents said.
Hudson and McKee are being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. An initial appearance in court is scheduled at 1 p.m. Tuesday for both men.