HOLTS SUMMIT-- Reverend Christine Gardner said thousands of dollars have been donated to fix the Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist after it was badly vandalized on Wednesday.
Gardner said many have volunteered to clean up the building, but they are not allowed to do so until the FBI has a chance to check out the scene for their hate crime investigation. Even still, Gardner said the show of support let her see the bright side of the unfortunate situation.
"It has just restored my faith in the human spirit," Gardner said. "You know that there are still people out there that don't wish you well, but then when you have this type of support, it just kind of wipes all of that out."
Though Gardner said the destruction this time is the worst they've experienced, vandalism at Mount Vernon is nothing new. A resident down the road from Mount Vernon said people have messed with the historic building for as long as he can remember.
"The destruction of that place has been going on my whole life," Bryan Korsmeyer said. "I don't know why we can't just all be happy and leave other people alone."
Korsmeyer said his own house has been vandalized and broken into multiple times over the years. He said something needs to be done to prevent further damage.
"More police presence on this road would be awesome," Korsmeyer said.
Gardner encouraged the vandals to turn themselves in. She said she is still devastated by the act, but harbors no hate for those involved.
"In order for us to teach love, we have to practice love," Gardner said. "If it's an opportunity to change their hearts and change their mind for whatever the motivation was that they did this, we would embrace them."
The church was founded by slaves in the early 1800s and rebuilt in 1869. It also has a newer building that was also vandalized, and both are places of worship for a majority Black congregation. The church said all GoFundMe pages are a scam and are only taking donations through Tithe.ly.