Crews are scheduled to begin work on Haws Creek Bridge Monday, and this construction will close Route DD for months. 

According to a press release by the Missouri Department of Transportation, Gene Haile Excavating will be working with the department to rehabilitate the bridge. 

Because of the work, crews will close Route DD at the bridge from Monday, April 24. Work is estimated to continue until August. 

All work is weather permitting and subject to change, according to MoDOT.

