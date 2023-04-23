Crews are scheduled to begin work on Haws Creek Bridge Monday, and this construction will close Route DD for months.
According to a press release by the Missouri Department of Transportation, Gene Haile Excavating will be working with the department to rehabilitate the bridge.
Because of the work, crews will close Route DD at the bridge from Monday, April 24. Work is estimated to continue until August.
ALERT - Morgan County Route DD to CLOSERoute DD is scheduled to CLOSED April 24 through Sept. 1 at the Haw Creek Bridge for a rehabilitation project. Motorists will need to use an alternate route.'More info: https://t.co/vb3ilHzeZU pic.twitter.com/VmcivPLlF5— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) April 14, 2023
All work is weather permitting and subject to change, according to MoDOT.