COLUMBIA - Hazing concerns remain a big issue for MU as classes are set to start up again.
Students are returning to campus, and that means many will become members of sororities and fraternities.
Sorority recruitment started this week, and next week is the first Interfraternity Council (IFC) formal rush since freshman Danny Santulli spent eight months in the hospital due to injuries from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity event last October. Santulli is now unable to walk, talk or see.
This has many wondering what changes in the hazing policies will be implemented by the university.
David Bianchi is the attorney representing the Santulli family. He says there is one main thing that MU must do.
"If you don't enforce the hazing policies, then they're worthless," Bianchi said. "So the written policies are good, but the problem is they don't get enforced. And that is true across the board."
Bianchi believes the university should immediately expel any students who participate in hazing incidents that involve major bodily harm or death. He says 10 defendants still face criminal hazing charges.
Neither MU or the IFC would comment on what, if any, changes the university or Greek system will make this school year. The MU News Bureau directed KOMU 8 to a past press release.