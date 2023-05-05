COLUMBIA − The former fraternity president charged in a October 2021 hazing case at MU will now face a jury trial in December, online court records show.

Samuel Lane's one-day jury trial has been moved to 9 a.m. Dec. 19, according to online court records, after previously being scheduled to start May 31.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 4.

Lane is charged with felony hazing in connection to the case involving Danny Santulli. The incident at Phi Gamma Delta's "pledge father reveal" left Santulli unable to walk, talk or see following brain damage from alcohol poisoning.

Prosecutors have charged 11 men for their roles in the party. Last month, the case began to see some progress.

One of the defendants, Thomas Shultz, pleaded guilty to single misdemeanor of supplying alcohol to a minor as part of a plea deal. Shultz was sentenced to 30 days of shock detention, a boot camp-style program, in jail and will spend a year on probation. He also must complete 100 hours of community service and an in-person alcohol and drug education program.

Another defendant, Alec Wetzler, pleaded guilty to supplying alcohol to a minor and purchasing or possessing alcohol by a minor. Wetzler will be sentenced at 9 a.m. June 6.

Ryan Delanty, Santulli's "pledge dad" will also face a jury trial, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 5 and set for four days.