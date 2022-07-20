JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson ceremonially signed HB 3020 on Wednesday, which allots over $3.4 billion in funding to various groups across Missouri.
One of those groups is the Special Learning Center in Jefferson City, which provides preschool, childcare, summer camps and other programs for children with developmental disabilities. The center will receive $3.5 million from HB 3020 to help fund a larger, state-of-the-art $7.7 million facility in the Jefferson City area.
"We're building the foundation of tomorrow," Gov. Parson said. "This is not about one. So we're not interested [in]... just coming here and saying, 'we're gonna give you this X number of dollars one time and we're gonna walk away.' That's not what we're gonna do. I think this is the foundation to build on, and I hope we continue to use this for a model, and we can make this available to other organizations across the state."
Special Learning Center provides care for over 800 children across 11 Missouri counties. That number has increased 30% over the past five years, including an 11% rise in 2020 alone, according to the private, not-for-profit's data.
Also present at the ceremony was state Senator Mike Bernskoetter (R - Jefferson City), who is primarily responsible for including the Special Learning Center within HB 3020. He said he has multiple associates within the area whose kids have benefited from the care they've received at the Special Learning Center.
"It's important because of what they do," Bernskoetter said. "All the great things they do with kids, you know I see it all the time in our community... they come here... they're learning how to walk, they're taking their first steps, they're doing all those things that their parents hoped they would do when they had their child."
One Jefferson City parent, Meghan Dudenhoeffer, is grateful for the treatment that her son, Grady, has received over the years.
"When Grady was six months old, we got concerned as parents," Dudenhoeffer said. "He wasn't holding his head up. He wasn't rolling over. He wasn't meeting milestones like he should have been. And so doctors ran some tests. And luckily, we met an amazing doctor and they diagnosed him with Pompe disease."
Pompe disease affects the body's ability to properly break down and absorb sugars, which in turn breaks down muscles and weakens the body. Doctors told the Dudenhoeffer family that only five or six other children in Missouri also had Pompe disease.
"They set us up with First Steps," Dudenhoeffer said. "And that's when Lisa, our physical therapist, contacted us and said, 'Hey, I'm going to come out to your house, and we're just going to do a first initial visit and see how things go.'
Two weeks later, after Lisa Borgmeyer made her initial visit, the Dudenhoeffer family saw first-hand the support Special Learning Center provides.
"She is amazing," Dudenhoeffer said. "She came out to our house, we also had occupational therapy come and visit us at our house and speech therapy come out and work with Grady, all from Special Learning Center. And so then Grady got to come here as at the Crayon Kids Daycare and be here so that he could do therapy here while I was at work, while my husband was at work."
Grady received care from Special Learning Center until he was three years old, when he graduated from the First Steps program. He received therapy from the Jefferson City School District as well as physical therapy from MU Health in Columbia.
But, as Special Learning Center expanded to offer intensive therapy services in 2017 and then outpatient therapy in 2020, the Dudenhoeffer family returned to the organization that supported Grady from the beginning.
"There are so many kids with special needs and things like that, that need these services," Dudenhoeffer said. "But there's nowhere that provides them. And Special Learning Center is such a great place that they have so much to offer... I'm just thankful that we have it in our community."
But the demand is becoming too much for the center to bear.
"The waiting list to get into our daycare is years to get in," Borgmeyer said. "I mean, you almost have to get your name on the waiting list before you're trying to get pregnant in order to get in.
"Our classrooms are incredibly full... they were made, I think for like six to eight kids, and sometimes we're having like up to 12 kids in a classroom right now," Borgmeyer added. "I think we do a very good job about working around each other, but sometimes you know, just getting up and down the hallway with different children's adaptive equipment, and you have therapists working in the hallway, and you have kids out there and maybe working on motor skills. It's just it's a very, very busy place during the school year."
With help from the state's budget and other private donors, Special Learning Center hopes it will find a site for its new facility within the next three to six months and have it in operation within the next few years."
"We'll reach out to our friends in the community to help us get to the finish line and get into that new facility," Stephanie Johnson, executive director of Special Learning Center, said. "But collectively, between the state, the sell of this building and our foundation in our community, I'm very confident that we're going to make that $7.7 million."
HB 3020 was the final budget item in the 2022-23 Missouri fiscal year budget. Over $2.9 billion of the $3.4 billion derives from the American Rescue Plan Act money allocated by the federal government.