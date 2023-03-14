OWENSVILLE − Law enforcement from around Missouri are coming together to honor fallen Hermann police detective Sgt. Mason Griffith.
Griffith, 34, is one of the two Hermann officers shot on Sunday night, leading to a 14-hour standoff. He died from his injuries Sunday night, just a few hours after the incident.
The second officer, Adam Sullentrup, 31, is in critical condition but is stable, as of Monday.
Officers are now standing guard 24-hours a day at the Gottenstroeter Funeral Home in Owensville. Officers from across the state volunteer for two-hour rotations until Griffith is laid to rest, including deputy Doug Garner from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Garner said he knew Griffith since before he was an officer, and that it was something Griffith always knew he wanted to do.
"God made certain people to do this," Garner said. "There's certain officers out there that don't run from the danger. We go straight to it."
Though departments statewide are in mourning, Garner says it doesn't deter him from the danger of the job.
"Even when a brother's lost, we don't, you know, go to a corner and cower down," Garner said. "We rise, and that's exactly what we're doing as a group."
When he remembers Griffith, Garner says the first word that comes to mind is "bubbly." He also remembers how dedicated he was to his family.
"He was so proud of his kids," Garner said. "He loved his wife."
A GoFundMe has been set up for the Griffith family, including his wife Jennifer, 10-year-old son Karson and teenage stepson Trevor.
A vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at what Rosebud locals refer to as the "Red Barn," near Highway 50 and next to the post office.
Griffith will be laid to rest Sunday. A visitation is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Owensville High School. Services will follow the visitation, according to his online obituary.