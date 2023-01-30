CAMDEN COUNTY - A 32-year-old Camdenton man died in a car crash Sunday morning.
Shaylin Torimino, 19, of Climax Springs, was traveling northbound on Highway 7 near Bollinger Creek Road when she crossed the road's center line, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Torimino hit the car that Matthew Hallquist, 32, of Camdenton, was driving, head-on, according to a crash report.
The Camden County medical examiner pronounced Hallquist dead at the scene.
Emergency crews took Torimino to a hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries, the crash report said.