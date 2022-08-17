CAMDEN COUNTY - Three people were injured following a head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday afternoon.
According to a crash report by the highway patrol, Gary Cleek, 65, and Kelly McComb, 23, both of Eldon, were traveling north on Route TT, approximately 320 feet north of Shawnee View Drive.
According to the report, Cleek, the driver, was traveling too fast and lost control of his FORD pickup. He then crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming car, driven by 69-year-old John Baxter.
Cleek and McComb suffered serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
Baxter was not injured in the crash, but his wife, 68-year-old Linda Baxter, sustained moderate injuries. She was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
Both Cleek and McComb were not wearing their seatbelts, the report said.