BOONE COUNTY - A Tuesday afternoon head-on crash left one man arrested and another with serious injuries.
The crash occurred on Highway 163 near Tom Bass Road at 12:51 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Jacob Noel, 34, of Ashland, was traveling west on Highway 163. His car crossed over the center of the roadway and collided with a car traveling east, driven by Carl Heuer, 81, of Clark, according to the report.
Both vehicles came to a rest across both lanes of the highway.
According to the highway patrol, Noel then fled from the scene. He was located a short time later and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, resulting in a serious injury.
Heuer suffered serious injuries and was transported to University Hospital by ambulance.
Heuer was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report.