COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) hosted a Narcan giveaway at Frederick Douglass High School Thursday in an effort to stem the recent jump in overdose deaths.
Officials demonstrated how to use Narcan, a prescription drug that can reverse an overdose.
The Boone and Callaway County Medical Examiner's office have confirmed 19 drug overdose deaths this year. But that number is likely an under count.
Right now the medical examiner's office is working through a backlog of deaths. According to numbers from the Columbia Police Department, officers have recorded 25 suspected or confirmed overdose deaths.
Stacey Huck, an investigator with the medical examiner's office, said drug overdose deaths have increased over the past several years. In 2019 and 2020, 35 people died from drug overdoses in Boone County. That number rose to 39 in 2021. This year, Huck expects overdose deaths to top 50. The office said it's struggling to keep up.
"We don't have the staff that we need, unfortunately," Huck said. "Across the board, after COVID, the numbers have risen, but the staff did not."
Of the 142 fatalities in Boone County this year, nearly 100 haven't been "signed-out" by the medical examiner's office, which means they haven't been fully processed.
But Huck said the increase in overdoses are being driven by forces outside of their control.
"We see the terminal results of the public health problems," she said.
Fentanyl is a big driver of public health problems. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is, "a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine." It's a non-natural ingredient in drugs that makes them more potent.
Heather Harlan, an educator with the PHHS, said most drugs used to be plant-based. But after COVID-19 disrupted global supply lines, drug makers turned to fentanyl for heroin, meth, marijuana and more.
"Now it's a whole new ballgame," Harlan said. "A lot of the drugs that are extremely dangerous [are] processed in labs, they're synthetic drugs. You could get what you needed for a small city perhaps to fit behind the taillight of your car."
According to CPD, 18 of the 25 suspected overdose deaths this year have been laced with fentanyl.
Harlan said she is hopeful that Thursday's event will help start a conversation in the community about drug addiction.