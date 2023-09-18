COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department will hold free online training for its "School of Hard Talks" program, the department announced in a news release Monday.
"School of Hard Talks" is a four part, evidence-based program to improve communication skills for families.
This includes parents of teens and adults living with mental health and/or substance abuse conditions.
The program teaches adaptations of a communication style used by health professionals to encourage lifestyle changes, called motivational interviewing.
According to the news release, participants build skills like approaching a topic with curiosity, asking good questions, listening carefully, repeating back what you heard and offering suggestions effectively.
The program will be held online via Zoom on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24.
Registration is available to all adult residents of Boone County, but there are limited openings.