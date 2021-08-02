COLUMBIA — Columbia/Boone County Public Health Director Stephanie Browning gave an update on the COVID-19 situation for the area at the Columbia city council meeting Monday night.
"We have a vaccine that works," Browning said. "We have some people that are unwilling to get it."
Browning suggested everyone should follow the C.D.C. guidance and wear a mask regardless of vaccination status in public indoor spaces. However, she does not recommend a mask mandate.
"We never had the mechanism or the tools to enforce it," Browning said of the last mask mandate.
She said the health department took many calls about non-compliance during the last mandate, but they didn't have the ability to do anything about it. As a result, she said, people were frustrated at businesses and each other.
Browning said during her update that 8% to 9% of positive COVID-19 tests right now are breakthrough cases. In addition, the average age of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Boone County is 34, according to Browning.
"We're not in a good place, but we're not what's happening in the other parts of the state," Browning said.
The council unanimously approved the consent agenda, which included nearly $200,000 in funding for a program that will try to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates. The program is a partnership with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The program will work on increasing adult vaccination rates for COVID-19. The state COVID-19 dashboard shows an estimated 53.6% of Boone County residents have initiated vaccination. Statewide, 48.3% of people have initiated vaccination.
The city council considered an extension of the sales tax that helps fund the parks department.
The measure will be on the ballot in November for Columbians to vote on. If approved, one quarter of one cent will go towards the parks department in sales tax.