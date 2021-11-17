COLUMBIA – As autumn leaves continue to fall, flu cases are on the rise.
During the 2019-2020 flu season, there were a total of 113,395 lab confirmed flu cases in Missouri, according to data from Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services.
During the 2020-2021 season, there were only 1,795 lab confirmed flu cases.
Experts are predicting a severe flu season this fall and winter. @KOMUnews A study from the University of Pittsburgh Medical center said last year's lull of the flu could cause it to come back stronger. https://t.co/bKnAQ0kTCz— Logan Perrone (@perronelogan) November 17, 2021
A spokesperson for the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said this year will be closer pre-pandemic levels.
"We do not have any sort of health order in place in Boone County and you have less people doing the masking, remembering to wash their hands and being mindful of those things," spokeswoman Ashton Day said. "So I think because of that, we may see an increased number of flu cases than we did in 2020."
Day also warns that misinformation and misconceptions around COVID-19 vaccines could prevent people from getting their flu shot.
"There's a lot of folks saying information that may not be true about COVID vaccines, and so then it kind of makes them question flu vaccines," Day said. "I think people are a little bit more skeptical than they have been in the past."
Still, Day noted that the health department's outreach to schools has been successful.
"We had our school based flu clinics this year and overall really good numbers there," Day said. "Almost every school we went to was about a 50% rate among their population of kids getting the flu vaccine."
Local health experts have seen the same thing.
"I have seen a lot of people coming in and requesting for the flu vaccine," MU Health Care pediatrician Dr. Christopher Wilhelm said. "I have yet to have a patient say no to the flu vaccine."
One concern many individuals have is getting both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine. Dr. Wilhelm recommends both vaccines to prevent illness.
"I recommend that people get the vaccines, but it's ultimately up to them to decide which ones they should get," Dr. Wilhelm said.
Day added keeping up with health safety measures could help limit the spikes of the flu and COVID-19.
"I think those things have always been true for flu, but even more so now, especially if we want to avoid a spike and COVID," Day said.
DHSS does not require records be kept for flu vaccine and could not provide exact and accurate data. In the first five weeks of this year's flu season, the agency has reported 243 lab-confirmed cases across the state.