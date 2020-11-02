MISSOURI- Polling places on Election Day will have the dual responsibility of helping you cast your ballot and keeping you safe. This year, expect to see social distancing posters, space guards, wipes, masks and hand sanitizer.
According to Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer,
“We're just doing everything we can- face masks, you know, to protect our people. And to protect the voters," Korsmeyer said.
All of that extra protection comes at an extra cost.
Korsmeyer said Cole County received a $60,000 grant from the Secretary of State, and roughly a $10,000 grant from the non-profit organization Tech and Civic Life.
Both grants will be used for COVID-19 expenses. Korsmeyer said $5,148 were spent on sneeze guards alone.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said so far, the county has spent over $92,000 in grant money for COVID-19 expenses alone. The final total has yet to be calculated.
“It's definitely a big lift, and it's one of the reasons why county clerk's across the country had asked for CARES Act funding for these specific expenses in general," Lennon said.
To break it down, Boone County has spent about $26,000 for plexiglass shields, $29,580 for masks and $37,000 for stylus pens for each voter to use when signing in and marking their ballot. The pens can then be taken home by the voter. The Secretary of State's Office bought hand sanitizer for the county, but bottles had to be bought to dispense it.
Election judges will wear masks and will sit behind plexiglass when checking in voters.
In Boone County, not much has changed for in-person voting precautions since August elections. The big change was adding the additional cost of individual stylus pens, but other precautions stayed the same.
“We will also have masks available to any voters that need them. Voters are encouraged to wear them, they're not required, they won't be turned away if they do not have one," Lennon said.
Cole County is also encouraging the use of masks, but the county does not require it.
“You know, it's hard to stay six feet away in some of our locations, especially as busy as we're going to be, but we'll do what we can to protect everybody," Korsmeyer said. .