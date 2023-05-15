COLUMBIA — Emma Adams, the 20-year-old Columbia woman charged with stabbing and killing an MU student, appeared in court Monday for a hearing.
Adams is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse in connection to the death of 21-year-old Samuel Michael Clemons, an MU student and former Jefferson City resident.
In court Monday, Adams appeared virtually from the Boone County Jail. Adams did not speak, but her attorney asked for the hearing to be rescheduled. The judge approved, and Adams will appear again in court June 26.
Clemons's remains were found in a fire pit outside a home in the 2400 block of Bentley Court on Jan. 10. Adams told police Clemons was "beating" her, so she stabbed him with a knife in self-defense, according to court documents.
Adams previously pleaded not guilty to all four charges at her arraignment back in January.
She continues to be held on a $1-million, cash-only bond.