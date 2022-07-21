COLUMBIA - A preliminary hearing for a woman charged in the death of her infant daughter has been postponed until next month.
Lavosha Daniels appeared with an attorney in court Thursday morning in Boone County.
Prosecutors requested for the a continuance for next week due to the case's complexity, a request that was objected to.
The hearing was moved to Aug. 4 at 9 a.m.
A bond reduction request by Daniels's attorney was denied.
Daniels was arrested and charged with abandonment of a corpse and first-degree endangerment of a child in June. The remains of her daughter, Samone Daniels, were found inside a backpack in Aug. 2019. Police believe Samone was four to five months old at the time of her death, which allegedly occurred in 2017.
The infant's father, Staffone Fountain, was charged with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in connection to Samone's death.