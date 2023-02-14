COLUMBIA - A Columbia man accused of a deadly shooting and robbery will next appear in court on April 17. This comes after his new attorneys asked Judge Joshua Devine for a continuance Tuesday in Boone County court.
Jeffrey McWilliams is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in connection to the 2017 death of Augustus Roberts.
McWilliams is now represented by Scott Rosenblum. He took on this case recently, following the death of McWilliam's previous attorney, Stephen Wyse.
McWilliams is accused of robbing Roberts, 28, in December 2017 with two other men. Roberts was later found dead from gunshot wounds in his home in the Old Hawthorne neighborhood in Columbia.
Detectives say they found a jacket nearby with McWilliams' DNA on it.
However, CPD didn't arrest McWilliams until four years later. Authorities caught him involved in several crimes related to a marijuana-trafficking operation.