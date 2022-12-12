COLUMBIA — A former Columbia restaurant owner charged with murder, robbery and armed criminal action will next appear in court in February 2023.
Jeffrey McWilliams appeared in Boone County court for a status hearing Monday following charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in connection to the 2017 death of Augustus Roberts.
During the hearing, McWilliams said he was still in the process of finding a new attorney. His original attorney died in June.
Judge Joshua Devine scheduled McWilliams' next status hearing for Feb. 14, 2023. Devine said this will give McWilliams about a month to find a new attorney and then another month for that attorney to be filled in on the timeline of events.
Police say McWilliams and two other men robbed Roberts, 28, in December 2017 in the Old Hawthorne neighborhood in east Columbia. Roberts was later found dead from gunshot wounds in his home.
Officers claim they found a pullover jacket near the neighborhood with McWilliams' DNA on it.
Police arrested McWilliams nearly four years later, after he was allegedly involved in several crimes related to a large marijuana-trafficking operation. The operation was investigated by the Columbia Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI.
Devine also approved McWilliams to travel to Jefferson City on Monday to drop off paperwork at the Missouri Bar.