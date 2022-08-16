COLUMBIA − The Food and Drug Administration implemented a new rule Tuesday, allowing hearing aids to be available for pickup over the counter at local pharmacies.
To clarify, this means that no prescription will be necessary to pickup hearing aids.
The goal of the new rule is to allow people in need to purchase hearing aids, as well as reducing the cost of hearing aids.
While the goal is for the benefit of Americans, some local specialists say it might not be in the best interest of people who think they are suffering from hearing loss.
Nathan Northup, a hearing specialist with the Columbia Hearing Center, said he doesn't believe an over-the counter solution addresses that needs of people who need amplification.
"We really take a lot of time and feel it's necessary to get the right amplification and fitting for a person," Northup said.
Part of the issue Northup described, is the complexity of each person's hearing loss and the hearing aid that would help them.
"I think a lot of people maybe view it as a consumer product, almost like buying a camera or whatever, you know, or an audio device, when it's actually a health care device," Northup said. "And I think some of the over-the-counter treatment of attempting a health care product is for most people would not be the right way to go."
Northrup said people may not understand the complicated nature of hearing loss.
"A lot of people don't even understand hearing loss, what kind of hearing loss they have, what the root cause of it is, and then how to treat it," Northup said. "So I think there's a lot of complexities there. The self diagnosis is a big issue."
While it will take time to start seeing hearing aids on the shelves at pharmacies or drugstores, another concern is the maintenance the equipment require.
"What's not taken into account with a lot of these currently online or over the online products is that there's no practitioner support," Northup said. "When the product starts breaking down, the user is left wondering if the product is broken and can't be repaired,. There's no one around to to maintain it."
Without the maintenance help from a professional, Northup said someone could end up spending more on replacing hearing aids they picked up themselves than if they had just gotten them prescribed to them.
The rule will become effective in October, but as of Tuesday, there is no timeline on when hearing aids will be available over the counter.