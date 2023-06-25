COLUMBIA — Heart of Missouri Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) hosted their annual "Voices of Columbia fundraiser on Sunday.
CASA supports children in the foster care system by being a trusted adult in the child's life.
Heart of Missouri CASA trains and supports advocates for the Boone and Callaway county family courts.
The advocates hosted their annual "Voices of Columbia" fundraiser at Logboat Brewing Company. Admission was free and attendees could listen to live music, bid in a silent auction and enjoy food and games on the lawn.
The Executive Director of Heart of Missouri CASA said that the event was also about raising awareness for CASA and the children they support.
"You don’t see the name [CASA] and necessarily know that it stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate," Hill said. "I know we have a lot of people here today who already know about us and that’s why they’re here to support us, but I’ve been meeting people and seeing people that don’t know about CASA yet, so that’s really exciting.”
Hill said within the first hour of the event, organizers knew they had surpassed their goal of raising $50,000.
“I hope even my expectations are surpassed," Hill said. "The community is really generous and there’s a lot of amazing people here who are coming to support it," Hill says.
For more information on how to volunteer or donate, you can visit Heart of Missouri CASA's website.