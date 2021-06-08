Heart of Missouri United Way will be hosting its second annual CoMo Chopped Competition in support of its organization and the local Columbia food scene.
The virtual event will be broadcasted on Heart of Missouri United Way’s Facebook page on 7 p.m. on June 17th with voting going from June 17th until July 1st at 12 p.m.
Similar to its Food Network namesake, four teams of local chefs will be creating and presenting a unique dish to submit for feedback from the judges.
These teams will consist of two chefs cooking on behalf of local restaurants Beet Box, Big Daddy’s BBQ, Günter Hans, and Park Restaurant.
No one will be “chopped” from the competition, however, and the winner is not selected solely by the panel of judges.
Teams will instead be competing for one of three awards: the judges’ choice, the community vote, and most dollars raised.
The latter award will be for whoever raises the most money for United Way, and you can participate by visiting your restaurant of choice’s Facebook page and donating to their United Way Chopped Campaign between June 17th and July 1st.
The winners of this event will be announced via Facebook on July 1st at 3 p.m.