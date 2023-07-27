Mid-Missouri reached 100 degrees Thursday and triple digit temperatures are likely to continue, leading to some closures and cancellations.
Maplewood Barn Community Theatre’s opening night of Cinderella has been canceled Thursday night due to heat.
- The theatre will make a call at 3 p.m. each day about the status of the performance as they monitor the heat. Ticket holders will be updated via email shortly after.
- Ticket holder can request a refund or attend later performances.
- The theatre is hoping to schedule Aug. 2 as a make-up date.
Columbia Public Library has also canceled events due to the heat advisory.
- The curbside service offered by the library has been canceled Thursday and Friday.
- The library recommends that patrons check the homepage and social media pages to stay updated.
This story will be continuously updated as needed. If you have a closure or cancellation to add to the list, please email news@komu.com.
Cooling centers
Cooling centers are available around mid-Missouri for community members seeking relief from the heat.
Columbia (open during buildings' normal business hours)
- Activity & Recreation Center (ARC)
- City Hall
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services
- Columbia Public Library
- Salvation Army
- Salvation Army Harbor House
- St. Francis House
Cooper County
- Cooper County Public Health Center
- Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Boonslick Heartland YMCA
- Open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cooper County Courthouse
- Open M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Boonslick Senior Center
- Hours vary
- Otterville City Hall
- Open noon to 8 p.m. during heat advisories.
- Prairie Home Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
- Open noon to 8 p.m. during heat advisories.
- Katy Manor
- Open as needed
- Boonslick Regional Library
- Open M, W, Th, F 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.