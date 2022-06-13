FREEBURG - Mid-Missouri residents will find that the price of bagged ice has jumped in the past couple of weeks.
The heat index in the state of Missouri has provided an increase in demand for the cold product, but it has also led to an increase in production costs. Refrigeration and equipment have to be inspected and updated in order for companies to produce ice at a steady pace and good quality for the consumer.
"The challenges we have right now are making sure that all our equipment is working 100%," Hilke's Ice Company owner Laron Hilke said. "We are on a demand surge right now. Our electrical bill for the month of July will be pushing $40,000 with everything."
Additionally, the rise in fuel costs affects the transportation costs of ice to regional markets and convenience stores.
"We sell a lot across the United States to different ice companies. We've shipped up to over 25 different states," Hilke said. "Last year, when the hurricane hit New Orleans, we shipped 20 trailer loads down to New Orleans."
Hilke's Ice Company produces the bagged ice in Freeburg, but has distributors located in Cuba and Eldon. The company transports the ice by trailer to over 800 retail outlets around the mid-Missouri area, including Joe's Market in Westphalia.
"People still will buy it, I think because they need it to keep their stuff cold and everything," Joe's Market owner Darlene Fennewald said. "I think everything's going to go up a little more."
Consumers can buy seven and 20-pound bags of ice at their local markets and convenience stores.