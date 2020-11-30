JEFFERSON CITY - Temperatures are starting to drop below 40 degrees in mid-Missouri, which means some homes are starting to heat up.
Robert Sachse, owner and Vice President of Aire Serv, said his company now receives 30 calls a day. Sachse explained that complications with furnaces occurs the most when temperatures drop.
“One thing that we don't know is when our furnace is going to break down, and generally that is when the temperature drops and the usage increases. So as we dip down in the temperature and the furnace has to operate more, we're going to find those furnaces will have some failures as they work harder,” Sachse said. “Then last night, it's a good example, we drop below 30 degrees. Then this morning, we have a lot of calls for people needing someone to come out and service it."
Sachse recommends making sure your air filter is clean, your flue pipes are in good condition and that your furnace is checked far in advance.
“We start doing all of our maintenances usually the mid part of September, because we want to be able to fire that furnace up, but we recommend people start looking at their furnaces, checking their filters all the time,” Sachse said. “Every two to three months, if they don't have a high efficiency air cleaner or one that that lasts a little bit longer than their standard one inch plated filters.”
Sachse explained that close contact between installers and customers will not be a problem during house visits.
“When we're doing our work, the furnaces are generally down in the basement so the customers can be upstairs in another room. We're generally well distanced when we do that. And our service technicians all have masks... We always have them available.”
Sachse expects to get an increase of 42 calls a day as temperatures continue to drop.