JEFFERSON CITY − The sunny, crisp fall days of late September give a perfect illusion of comfortable weather. But as always, winter is near and heating professionals suggest tuning up those furnaces while the days are still in the 70s, and not wait until the ground freezes over.
Tom Pitera, general manager at Woodman Engineering in Jefferson City, recommends customers start the process of preparing for winter months early, including making sure the flues are clear, gas lines are good and the right air is flowing through pipes.
"We'll go back to the gas furnaces, a lot of people will think 'Well it worked last year,'" Pitera said. "[But] bees, mud daubers, different birds like to fly in those pipes and clog them up, so you go to use it on a nice cold day and it doesn't work. So now you might do an overnight call on it, so now you not only wouldn't have heat, but it would hit your pocketbook a little harder too."
Pitera recommends having any type of heating system whether that be gas, a boiler or electric.
"Just so your house stays comfortable," Pietra said.
And as the heating goes on, the numbers on the bills might go up as well.
According to the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association, families will pay 17.2% more in heating their homes this winter, the highest its been for the last 10 years. And for those who use natural gas, which is most of mid-Missouri, that price is predicted to be higher.
"Natural gas prices in general across the world are a lot higher now than they have been in the past, a lot has to do with supply and demand and a lot of it has to do with global challenges going on that are affecting natural gas prices, and prices are a lot higher this year," Chip Webb, Ameren's Central Missouri division director, said.
Ameren Missouri suggests taking the extra measures of minimizing pre-heating times of ovens, turning off electronics while not in use and checking weather-stripping, amongst other measures.
Those who need assistance whether paying this year's bill or last year's can also look into assistance plans.
With natural gas systems, it's important to remember to also check on carbon monoxide detectors and make sure they are working.
"It's all about getting your system maintenance so it's working as well as it can, with no surprises," Pitera said.
Pitera said the biggest thing to save money this winter is to choose a temperature for the house and leave at that.
"Fight the urge to change the temperature, because every time the house cools down, it has to heat it all right back up again," Pitera said.