Neighbors at the scene reported hearing gunshots, although officials would not confirm this.

BOONE COUNTY - A KOMU 8 News crew on the scene saw large police presence in Boone County Saturday night. The incident happened at Bellview Drive.

When the news crew arrived around 7:30 p.m. they saw at least six police cars from with the Boone County Sheriff and Columbia Police Department. Two townhomes were also blocked off by crime scene tape.

Around 9:15 p.m. KOMU 8's news crew also saw a car being towed from the crime scene with apparent bullet holes in both the windshield and across the body of the vehicle. 

Neighbors at the scene reported hearing gunshots, although officials would not confirm this. CPD added it was not going to release any information at this time, but said it would release a statement later.

This is a developing story. We will update it when the information is available.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Andreas Busse is a Reporter and Digital Producer for KOMU 8. He is a student at the University of Missouri studying Television News Production and Political Science. Reach him at: andreasbusse@mail.missouri.edu or on Twitter @AndreasBusseTV