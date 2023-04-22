BOONE COUNTY - A KOMU 8 News crew on the scene saw large police presence in Boone County Saturday night. The incident happened at Bellview Drive.
When the news crew arrived around 7:30 p.m. they saw at least six police cars from with the Boone County Sheriff and Columbia Police Department. Two townhomes were also blocked off by crime scene tape.
Around 9:15 p.m. KOMU 8's news crew also saw a car being towed from the crime scene with apparent bullet holes in both the windshield and across the body of the vehicle.
Police have two buildings fully blocked off by caution tape. There’s a group of officers in the back yard of 4358 W. Bellview. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/9q8gb7NNAa— Nathan Lee (@ByNathanLee) April 23, 2023
Neighbors at the scene reported hearing gunshots, although officials would not confirm this. CPD added it was not going to release any information at this time, but said it would release a statement later.
@JuliusE13210868 spoke to some neighbors who said they heard gunshots. Officers said they had no comment at the time, but a statement would be sent later. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/6FrPa7qOm8— Nathan Lee (@ByNathanLee) April 23, 2023
This is a developing story. We will update it when the information is available.