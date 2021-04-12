COLUMBIA - The CPS Board has voted to reinstate Helen Wade as President in a vote that took place during Monday night’s meeting.
Additionally, Dr Della Streaty-Wilhoit has been elected as vice-president, succeeding from Susan Blackburn who did not seek re-election.
Wade has been a member of the CPS board since 2011 and has served as president since 2019, while Dr Streaty-Wilhoit has served since 2019.
No other board member was nominated for either position.
Prior to the meeting, new board members Jeanne Snodgrass and Katherine Sasser were officially sworn in.
They replace outgoing members Teresa Maledy and Blackburn.
During the meeting, the board also looked at plans for the potential redistricting of schools in the area.