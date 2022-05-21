JEFFERSON CITY - Helias Catholic High School will hold a graduation ceremony for the class of 2022 on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Crusader Athletic Complex.
More than $3 million in scholarships have been awarded to students of the graduating class, according to a news release. This also includes $478,500 in A+ scholarships.
Helias Catholic Principal Spencer Allen said the students have done a lot for the school community.
"We are proud to see them heading out into the world to help transform it with the good news of Jesus Christ and the passion and compassion we have seen among them through four years at Helias Catholic," Allen said.
The graduating class includes 19 students with a 4.0 GPA, five students with 500 service hours or more and 12 Bright Flight Scholars. Two students have also committed to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.
The class has also completed over 16,000 hours of community service hours over the last four years.
Helias Catholic President John Knight said he wishes the class good luck in the future.
"This group of young women and young men has given much back to our community, and we are all the better for it," Knight said.