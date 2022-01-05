JEFFERSON CITY — Helias Catholic High School's campus was on a brief lockdown around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
An announcement from the high school said the lockdown was due to police activity in the area unrelated to the school.
The lockdown was out of an abundance of caution, the school said.