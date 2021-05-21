JEFFERSON CITY — John Knight and Spencer Allen will take over as president and principal, respectively, of the largest secondary school in Jefferson City's diocese system.
Both Knight and Allen will start their new positions on July 1.
Partners in Mission, a firm that specializes in placement for Catholic organizations, worked with the President Search Committee and the Principal Search Committee during the search period.
Knight has three decades of experience in Catholic education. Since 2007 he has served as president in four religious and diocesan high schools in California, Michigan, New York and Wisconsin.
The soon-to-be president holds a bachelors degree in special education from the University of Toledo, a masters in religious education from Loyola University in Chicago and a post graduate degree as an education specialist from Oakland University.
Allen holds a bachelors of education and has served as principal of St. Joseph Cathedral School since 2007. He has also served in numerous leadership roles in the diocese during that time, including chair of the Diocesan School Advisory Council and coordinator of numerous professional development sessions.