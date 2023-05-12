JEFFERSON CITY − Helias Catholic High School President John Knight announced Friday he is stepping down from his position, effective Monday.
Knight has served as president since July 2021.
“It has been an honor to be a Helias Catholic Crusader over the past two years. This is an exceptional high school and a wonderful community — one that will always remain close to my heart,” Knight said in a news release. “I want to thank everyone who helped us move Helias Catholic forward. As I depart, trust that you will be in my prayers as Helias Catholic continues to build a community of saints and scholars for Christ.”
Before arriving at Helias Catholic, Knight served as president in four religious and diocesan high schools in California, Michigan, New York and Wisconsin, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
The Diocese of Jefferson City and the Helias Catholic board will begin a search for a new president and will appoint interim leadership soon.
Bishop W. Shawn McKnight thanked Knight for his service.
"There is a strong tradition of academic excellence in our diocese. We are working every day to grow and expand our reach, helping families and the Church to form our young people to be faithful witnesses of the light of Christ in our world,” McKnight said. “Helias Catholic is a treasure of our diocese. I look forward to working alongside the Helias Catholic board to select a new leader to build on our vision for the future of this beloved school.”