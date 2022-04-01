JEFFERSON CITY − Helias Catholic High School dismissed students early Friday afternoon due to a threat, according to tweets from the school.

HCHS first tweeted around 12:27 p.m. and said it was aware of a threat made within the school building.

The school said law enforcement was on campus, working with administration, to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff.

The campus was then placed on a lockdown to allow for law enforcement response and a controlled dismissal.

Everyone was out of the school by 1:56 p.m., HCHS said on Twitter.

HCHS did not give any details on the type of threat. 

KOMU 8 has reached out to the school and JCPD for comment.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Recommended for you