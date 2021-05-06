JEFFERSON CITY- Helias Catholic High School says it is dismissing students for a "thorough gas check."

The school says students who drive are able to drive home. It says to pick up non-drivers as soon as possible. 

It comes about an hour after the school tweeted about a potential gas leak in the main building. It says all staff and students were moved to the athletic complex. 

In a tweet, the school said all students are safe. 

It comes the same week Father Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia had to transition to remote learning because of water pressure issues.

This is a developing story. KOMU 8 will continue to update as we learn more. 

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED

Brought to you by First Midwest Bank