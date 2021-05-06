JEFFERSON CITY- Helias Catholic High School says it is dismissing students for a "thorough gas check."
Helias is dismissing ASAP for a thorough gas check. Students who drive, can drive home. Please pickup non-drivers ASAP.— Helias Catholic (@heliascatholic) May 6, 2021
The school says students who drive are able to drive home. It says to pick up non-drivers as soon as possible.
It comes about an hour after the school tweeted about a potential gas leak in the main building. It says all staff and students were moved to the athletic complex.
There is a potential gas leak in the Helias main building. Everyone in building is moving to the Crusader Athletic Complex.— Helias Catholic (@heliascatholic) May 6, 2021
Helias staff and students are evacuating the building to allow time to investigate a potential gas leak. All are safe.— Helias Catholic (@heliascatholic) May 6, 2021
In a tweet, the school said all students are safe.
It comes the same week Father Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia had to transition to remote learning because of water pressure issues.
This is a developing story. KOMU 8 will continue to update as we learn more.