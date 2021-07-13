COLUMBIA - Help wanted signs are popping up all over Columbia as employers are searching to staff their establishments.
Some employers are finding themselves short staffed and in need of more people, but not having enough apply.
On Tuesday, a message on a Burger King marquee in Nebraska stating, "We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience" went viral online. This striking right at the heart of the current labor shortage the nation is experiencing, and Missouri is seeing it locally.
Some businesses attribute the lack of interest to government payouts, lack of affordable childcare to return to work and potential health concerns.
"I want to thank all my friends for like really working, if it wasn't for them we'd probably be understaffed," Felix Rutiaga of Taquería Don Pancho in Columbia, said.
Ruitaga says he's recently decided to close his restaurant on Sundays so he doesn't overwork his small staff.