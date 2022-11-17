COLUMBIA - Hemp producers fear ambiguity in recently released draft rules for Amendment 3 could impact the hemp industry.
Now that the amendment to legalize recreational marijuana has passed, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has released draft rules to regulate Missouri's adult marijuana use. These draft rules include regulations to manufacturing facilities.
Amendment 3 was specifically written so that hemp did not fall under the same definition as marijuana. This was done to ensure the hemp industry was not unintentionally regulated by the amendment. However, some draft rules, which released on Nov. 10, use vague language which could include the hemp industry.
This regulation states "any [THC] in manufactured product shall only be derived from marijuana cultivated in Missouri by a licensed cultivator." Previously, it was federally legal for hemp producers to make and distribute hemp in Missouri without the licenses like those in Amendment 3.
John Grady and his wife run the Slap Happy Beverage Company, a hemp beverage producer, in Gasconade County. He worries the draft rules could put a halt to his business.
"We're in the process of getting a facility built, but now we're kind of putting that on hold," Grady said. "We don't want to invest this money, [it's] over $25,000 to get a product to launch. Now, we might not even be able to sell that product."
The draft rules also include THC isomers like Delta-8, which are present in hemp products, including Grady's. "We use Delta-8 in our beverage."
Under Amendment 3, manufacturing licenses cost tens of thousands of dollars and micro business licenses will still cost thousands. Amendment 3 creates a limited number of licenses, and micro business licenses will not be available for over 500 days. Grady fears the vague language under Amendment 3's new draft rules could mean all hemp producers will need a license.
"That would take away all the rights we have currently and say, 'No, you no longer have those rights unless you pay money,'" Grady said.
DHSS is currently accepting feedback on the draft rules until Nov. 25.