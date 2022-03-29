Brief peeks of sunshine are possible in the morning hours on Tuesday, but skies are expected to be overwhelmingly cloudy through the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across eastern Kansas on Tuesday evening and move east early Wednesday morning. These storms could be strong to severe near Kansas City, but are expected to weaken as they move towards central Missouri.
"I got into this, honestly to help people," Mutruz said.
She's been making glass pieces for 7 years. She started making Ukraine pieces to help, founded by Adam Beckett.
"Launched back in 2013, we're an organization that provides medical services and community infrastructure projects around the world," Beckett said.
A bill in the Missouri House of Representatives that would prohibit public and private businesses from contracting with Russian entities will now move to the House floor.
House bill 2913, which was voted out of committee Monday, would apply to any private or public entities in the state of Missouri that receive public funding. It would limit contracts with any country currently attacking a NATO ally, including Ukraine, Georgia, Finland and Sweden.
The bill was approved 7-0.
Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City, said she wished the bill put restrictions on a different country.
Missouri's U.S. House districts remain uncertain with just hours left before the deadline for candidates to file for office.
The state House took no action Monday on a Senate-passed bill redrawing the state's eight U.S. House districts based on the 2020 census.
House Majority Leader Dean Plocher said there's still no decision on whether lawmakers will vote on the map before Tuesday's 5 p.m. candidate filing deadline.
If a new map is not passed, the districts enacted after the 2010 census remain in place.
As the weather gets warmer and many waterfowl, or wild birds, start to migrate back to colder areas, they bring the possibility of spreading a highly contagious and dangerous flu virus.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is highly contagious for chickens and requires fast response. Sometimes it could mean an entire flock would need to be culled.
"Avian influenza is really harsh on domestic domestic birds," Christi Miller, communications director at the Missouri Department of Agriculture, said. "So as these wild waterfowl bring it back to domestic birds, it has a high impact and a high death rate on domestic chickens and domestic turkeys."