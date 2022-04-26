Two MU student organizations rallied to protest Missouri anti-transgender legislation on Tuesday afternoon.
The protest comes just a day after Missouri’s GOP-led House voted to limit which public high school sports teams transgender athletes can compete on.
Oasis and Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America held a rally at Speaker's Circle on MU's campus to bring attention to the harm the pieces of legislation could bring to transgender youth across the state.
Attorneys for Eric Greitens, former Missouri governor and current GOP Senate candidate, and his ex-wife Sheena Greitens, met Tuesday at the Boone County Courthouse for a hearing in their child custody case.
Eric Greitens and Sheena Greitens appeared virtually. Both sides discussed a subpoena that Eric Greiten’s attorney, Gary Stamper, filed for phone records of seven phone numbers over a nearly two-month period.
One of the phone numbers is Sheena Greitens. Some of the others belong to Sheena Greitens' sister Catherine Linkul and Austin Chambers, Eric Greitens' former campaign manager.
The Bagnell Dam Bridge will reopen Friday after a months-long closure.
Repairs were given to the bridge deck, expansion joints, sidewalks and barrier walls. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the repairs took longer than expected, but it was necessary due to bridge being nearly 100 years old.
“Rehabilitation projects and continued maintenance are going to be vital to keeping the bridge open to traffic," MoDOT Resident Engineer Chris Graham said. "As crews began the work back in the fall, it became apparent that the condition of the road under the surface was worse than we expected. Adjustments to the plan were made and we are pleased with the improvements that were able to be made and the extended usage we now have on a popular bridge in the area.”
A fisherman in Missouri recently had the catch of his life.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Troy Staggs reeled in the 50-plus-pound fish after about an hour long battle.
Staggs made sure to record measurements and weight.
The fish, was estimated to be about 30 years old and measured 56 inches long.
"When I got it up just a little bit further, I seen the bone. And I had just snagged one three years ago. That same week, three years to the day. And when I seen the bone on the tail, I knew exactly what it was, it was a sturgeon," Staggs said.
High pressure remains in control during the morning hours on Wednesday, but it will be moving east and becoming less of a factor in the forecast. By the afternoon, a few clouds are possible with high temperatures reaching the lower to middle 70s.
Rain chances will return starting on Thursday and continue off and on through Saturday. It will not be raining the entire time, but overall a couple of rainy days are expected.