Preliminary report finds no mechanical, engine failures in Osage Beach plane crash
Federal investigators believe there were no mechanical malfunctions or failures within a small plane or its engine before it crashed last week in Osage Beach, according to a preliminary report released Thursday.
The National Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) report based its preliminary findings on an examination of the wreckage and witness interviews.
Two people were killed and one man remains in serious condition at University hospital after the plane crash on July 13.
Back to school: How Columbia Public Schools is encouraging in-person attendance
A major growth step in the Columbia Public Schools' continuous school improvement plan is increasing in-person attendance. Data from the 2021-2022 school year shows only 67% of students attended at least 90% of school. That's well below the state and CPS standard of 90% of students attending 90% of school.
Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for the district, said most of the absences in the 2021-2022 school year were from illnesses. She also said chronic absenteeism, where the same student consistently does not show up to school, was not the main cause of the increase in absences that year.
Columbia home values are appreciating above national averages
If you're in the market for a new home, chances are you might notice the prices keep going up year after year.
According to an article by gobankingrates.com, the anticipated one year growth rate for home prices in the U.S. is 1.7%. However, Columbia boasts a number over three times more than the national average at 6.4%.
Alice Leeper from RE/MAX Boone Realty has been helping future homebuyers find new homes. She said those numbers aren't far off from what she is seeing day in and day out.
"Columbia Missouri potentially has a faster appreciation rate than other communities of similar size. We have seen quite a bit of appreciation in the last seven years," Leeper said.
Moberly mother raises awareness of dangers of fentanyl
In October 2022, April Roberts lost her son, Kyle, to a fentanyl poisoning. Kyle, a father of three young boys, was only 25 at the time.
"If I can save just one person. If one person can learn about it, if one person knows what it is and the risk in buying a street drug right now," Roberts said, "It's not the same as it used to be, not that it was ever good, but it's not the same."
Roberts knew her son struggled with drug abuse but supported him through it. By her account, he was doing fine until one day an incident happened that set him back.
Missouri Supreme Court rejects attorney general's attempt to stop abortion bid
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s efforts to inflate the cost of an abortion-rights initiative petition were unanimously rejected by the state Supreme Court Thursday, just two days after judges heard arguments in the case.
The quick verdict, which was written by Judge Paul Wilson, was scathing in its opinion of Bailey’s refusal to sign off on the work of Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick, concluding that nothing in state law “gives the attorney general authority to question the auditor’s assessment of the fiscal impact of a proposed petition.”
The ruling upheld Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem’s ruling last month ordering Bailey to sign off on Fitzpatrick’s fiscal summary within 24 hours.