Man charged in 2021 killing outside of Waffle House found not guilty of murder, guilty of illegal possession charges
A man charged in a 2021 murder outside of a Columbia restaurant was found not guilty of murder or armed criminal action at the Boone County Courthouse Thursday night. He was found guilty of illegal possession of a firearm, because he was a convicted felon at the time.
Leo Robinson Jr., 52, was accused of shooting 51-year-old Reginald Ball in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Vandiver Drive on March 14, 2021.
He is waiting for his sentencing to be scheduled and could face up to 15 years in prison.
Eastbound I-70 lanes shift to westbound Rocheport Bridge
Eastbound Interstate 70 traffic moved onto the new westbound I-70 Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport Thursday night.
Contractors narrowed the eastbound lanes to a single lane starting at 7 p.m. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says all eastbound traffic is expected to be on the new bridge by midnight. Traffic delays can be expected during this time.
Arrest warrants issued for four Dove Drive homicide suspects
Arrest warrants have been issued for four additional suspects in a north Columbia homicide.
Alqueze Jones, 19, Deljuan Turner, 19, Ja'shaun Barney, 18, and Deazes Turner, 21, are wanted in connection to the June 26 killing of 33-year-old Deshon Houston, according to Columbia police.
The suspects were each charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon on June 28, according to online court records. The warrants were issued the same day.
Parson signs multiple pieces of legislation into law
Gov. Mike Parson signed 31 pieces of legislation into law and vetoed one bill on Thursday.
"Today, we took action to close out all remaining bills from the 2023 session, and we appreciate all the Senators and Representatives who worked tirelessly, on behalf of their constituents, to get this legislation across the finish line," Parson said in a news release. "These bills we are signing today ensure a safer, stronger, and more efficient Missouri, and we hope to celebrate these accomplishments with legislators and Missourians soon."
Former Moniteau County bank official pleads guilty to embezzling at least $550,000
A former Moniteau County bank vice president pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to embezzling at least $550,000.
Angela Flippin, the former vice president and chief operating officer at the People's Bank of Moniteau County, waived her right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by a bank employee and one count of filing a false federal tax return, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Missouri.